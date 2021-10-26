Shirley "Sami" (Hamilton) Goetz, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at a local health care facility.
She was born July 17, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri. She is the daughter of Clifford and Pauline Hamilton of Clearmont, Missouri.
Shirley is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. While there she earned a degree in elementary education. She went on to teach in the St. Joseph School District.
While she was working for the St. Joseph School District, she met the love of her life, Mike Goetz. They married on June 25, 1966, and spent the next 52 years together.
Shirley's hobbies were reading and crafting.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Goetz, and parents, Clifford and Pauline Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Michael Goetz IV (Christina), James P. Goetz (Carol); her in-laws, Richard and Mignon Deshon; and her grandchildren, Jordyn, Michael, Alison, Hudson, and Neva.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Pony Express Museum.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
