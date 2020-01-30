Lincoln, Neb. - Bertha Goettemoeller, 88, Lincoln, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Jane de Chantal (Madonna Long Term Care).

Memorial Mass: Noon Monday, Feb. 3, St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church, until 11:30 a.m. followed by the Rosary, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.