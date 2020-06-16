BETHANY, Mo. -
Collene Hendren Goepferich, 91, Bethany, Missouri, passed away June 12, 2020.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. June 18, 2020 First Christian Church, Bethany under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Friends may call: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorials: Bethany Public Library and/or St. Joseph's Indian School c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.