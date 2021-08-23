Joshua Godley
Joshua Godley, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was loving young man at heart, who adored his friends and family.
Joshua enjoyed the Backstreet Boys, North Carolina Panthers, basketball and WWE.
Survivors include: his mama, Carrie Campbell; brother, Dallas Campbell (Tamara); sister, Dayonna Lewis (Shylo); nieces and nephews: Calvin, Sophia, Dillon; grandparents, Robert Guinn (Barbara), Terry Throckmorton; Buddy, Ryan Root; Best Friend, John Harris; beloved dogs: Zayla, Thor, Sabs; and aunts and uncles.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
