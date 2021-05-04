Godfrey, Mary K. 1941-2021 Bendena, Kan.

BENDENA, Kan. - Mary Katherine "Kay" (Krull) Godfrey, 79 of Bendena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the hospital in Atchison, Kansas.

Kay was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Maysville, Missouri, to Fred and Christina (Goerke) Krull. She was a registered nurse and worked and instructed at Missouri Methodist Hospital then later worked for Dr. Yoder until 1980.

She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and WELCA member in Bendena

Kay married Gary Godfrey on June 7, 1963, in St. Joseph. He survives at home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Krull, Clara Marie Petree, Duane Krull, Darlene Steele, and Don Krull.

She is survived by her sister Lois Barton.

Additional survivors include her children, Russell Godfrey (Lori Lea) of St. Charles, Iowa, Lori Godfrey of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren; one great- grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to either St. John's Lutheran Church or the Doniphan County Ambulance Service #1 ℅ Harman Rohde Funeral Home PO Box 185 Troy, KS 66087

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.