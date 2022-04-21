Goddard, Iva 1925-2022 Pleasant Hills, Iowa

PLEASENT HILLS, Iowa - Iva Verlea "Connie" (King) Goddard, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Shores in Pleasent Hills, Iowa. Connie was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Barnard, Missouri, to David and Mary King.
Connie excelled in softball through high school and was able to continue her love of the game by playing on industrial teams in St. Joseph and Des Moines, Iowa. Retiring from the game in 1955 led her to induction into the Des Moines Hall of Fame in 1986.
Connie furthered her education at Drake University where she earned an Accounting degree.
Connie married A. R. (Bud) Goddard in 1967. Together they ran Goddard Floor Covering until retiring in 1980. The pair became winter Texans until Bud's death in January 1996. Later she married Johnn Johnson in June 1999 until his death in December 2000.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth King; husbands; stepdaughter, Anna Lee Goddard; and nephew, Kenneth Dean Sipes.
Connie is survived by her two sisters, Velda Deane Alkire and Ima Jean Angold; a nephew who was more her son, Dale (Sheryl) Goddard; stepson, Ronald Goddard; and daughter-in-law, Dixie Meadows. Also several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is planned at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Des Moines, Iowa, on April 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.