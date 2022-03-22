Godar, Christopher J. 1982-2022 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Christopher John Godar, was born on Jan. 29, 1982. On Sunday, March 13, 2022, his heart stopped beating forever. He was 40 years old. Christopher grew-up in Wathena, Kansas, and graduated from Wathena High School with the Class of 2000. Christopher was an intelligent and talented artist who expressed himself through drawings, sculptures, writings, music, and tattoos. With the heart of an angel, Chris was kind and compassionate and loved unconditionally.
His determined and fearless personality was valued by many, including those he served with in the United States Army.
Christopher's passing is preceded by his grandma, Nete, and grandpa, Raymond Munger (maternal) and grandma, Ruth Long (paternal).
Christopher is survived by his children, Liam Godar and Christina Godar; mom and dad, Mark and Anita Long; siblings Brydan Long, Nathan (Brooke) Long, Matthew (Jennifer) Long, Tarin Luedke, Ryan Long; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by uncles Raymond Munger and John Munger; special cousin Ray Munger; aunt, Glenda Sanders; grandpa, Bob Long; and several cousins.
Christopher is respectfully recognized as a hero for his final act of unconditional love as an organ donor.
"Son, you have made a difference ... "
We will have a memorial service for Christopher at a later date.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements. www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.