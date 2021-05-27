Goble, Camaron J. 2000-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Camaron James Goble, 20, of Albany, Missouri, passed away May 21, 2021, in Albany. He was born Dec. 21, 2000, in St. Joseph.

Survivors: father and stepmother, Bobby and Christy Goble, Cameron, Missouri; mother, Elizabeth Gladstone, St. Joseph; siblings, Madison and Lilly Goble, Cameron; Coner and Chloe Gladstone, Worth, Missouri; Claire Rivir, Bethany, Missouri; grandparents, Bob (Renee) Goble, Albany, Jan (Brian) Yeager, Albany; grandparents, J.D. and Donna Gladstone, Worth; step-grandparents, Dave and Charlene Frame, New Hampton, Missouri; great-grandmothers, Sara Kerby, Helena, Missouri, Joyce Davis, Centerton, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Connie Hudson.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.