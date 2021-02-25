CHICAGO, Ill. - Dorothy Jean Gnat, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, spending only the last few years with her son, Larry, in Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Harris and Lorine Colson; beloved husband, Walter Gnat; brother, Floyd Jr. (Rosalie Steve) Harris; and grandson, Samuel Gnat.

She is survived by sons, Andy (Kim Finnegan) Gnat and Larry (Victor Buzeta) Gnat; grandchildren, John Paul Gnat and Sara (Scott) Van Matre; great-grandmother of Nevaeh, John Paul Jr., Camry and Emalynn; beloved extended family in Chicago.

Dorothy was born Feb. 10, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska, moving to St. Joseph as a young girl. Dorothy married Walter L. Gnat May 23, 1953. Together they owned and operated National Meat and Grocery in the South End for 47 years.

Dorothy loved horses and as a young woman was an exceptional rider. Her passion for water sports prompted her and Walter to purchase a home on Lake Contrary in 1958, where they resided until her move to Chicago. Dorothy enjoyed fishing and especially swimming. She volunteered for the Red Cross as a WSI, teaching swimming lessons at Hyde Park Pool. Later, she volunteered for 18 years as a swim instructor for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. One of her students won a gold medal at the Special Olympics.

Upon joining McCarthy Baptist Church, Dorothy relished in all the activities and volunteer work of the parish, with instruction of Sunday school classes being her favorite. Dorothy always talked about the incredible friends she made with fellow parishioners. There are probably at least 1,000 crocheted hats for a neonate floating out in this world. Lastly, Dorothy was an amazing artist. She painted in many different mediums, but most famous were her dear friends and family that were recipients of yearly hand-painted Christmas, Birthday and Valentine's Day cards.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Room Open to the Public 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association of America.

