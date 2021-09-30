Kathryn Gloggner, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Kathryn was born Feb. 8, 1929, to Fred and Ermina (Meadows) Cairy in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Kathryn was married to John F. Gloggner until his passing on Oct. 7, 2015.
She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In 2008, John and Kathryn returned to St. Joseph after retiring in Arizona. She and John enjoyed traveling the country in their RV.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John F. Gloggner; daughter, Janet Steele; and brother, James Cairy.
Survivors include sons, John R. Gloggner (Amy) of St. Joseph, Philip Gloggner (fiance` Dianne Guinn) of St. Joseph, and Peter M. Gloggner of Palm Beach, Florida; daughters, Mary V. Brown (Patrick) of St. Joseph and Jean M. Petereit (Mark) of Florence, South Carolina; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Rosary 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation following until 7:30 p.m. Interment at a later date.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Vintage Gardens. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
