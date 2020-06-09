Myrtle (Turpin) Glidewell, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born July 28, 1928 in Vermilion, South Dakota to Warren and Marie (Burton) Meers.

Myrtle married Larry Glidewell March 5, 2017. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Faith Valley Church of God.

Myrtle enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by: her second husband, John Turpin; parents; four sisters and one brother.

Additional survivors include: sons, Harvey Christensen (Karen), Rodney Christensen; stepchildren, Jeff Glidewell, Jennifer Christian (Joe), Joe Glidewell (Stacy); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Meers (Mary), Warren Meers (Carlene); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.