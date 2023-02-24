Melvin R. Glenn Sr., 91, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Melvin was born in Gilliam, Missouri, to Fred and Martha Glenn. He was the third of four children. His family moved to Marshall, Missouri, when Melvin was six years old, and then to St. Joseph, when he was nine.
Mel was a veteran of the Korean War. He served in active duty near the border between North and South Korea with the U.S. Army 839th SCARWAF Engineers. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1668, and a Life Member of the DAV Chapter 21, and a Life Member of the American Legion Post 0359.
Mel married Norma Jean Karn on Nov. 10, 1950, in Fanning, Kansas. They had two sons, Melvin Ray Jr. and Michael Dale. Mel and Norma celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Nov. 10, 2021. Mel was a family man at heart and it always showed. He was a loving and devoted husband and dad and a wonderful 24/7 caregiver to his wife for three years, until the moment of her death on Dec. 17, 2021.
Mel was a lifelong member and very active in the Community of Christ Church. He often pitched in and built a wide variety of things for the church. He especially loved to make things for the little kids to enjoy.
At age 62, Mel retired from AGP after 31 years. In addition to being a longtime employee, Mel also served for decades as Union Steward for the Teamsters and a Safety Man for the Union Employees. He had a sense of integrity and fairness that earned him the respect of his fellow employees and also the members of management that he interacted with.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers, John and Calvin; his wife, Norma; and his son, Michael.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy; his son, Mel Jr. (Peggy); and Terri Thaler (Steve); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, including one very special friend of the family, Gina Signoracci.
He was loved dearly and will be sorely missed by many. May the Good Lord rest his soul.
Farewell services and public livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
