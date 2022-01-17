BETHANY, Mo. - Richard Dean "Rick" Glenn, 61, Bethany, Missouri passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Due to the birth of Rick's new granddaughter on Saturday his Celebration of Life will be changed to Tuesday instead of Monday. The visitation will remain the same.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Glenn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
