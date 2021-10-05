BETHANY, Mo. - Joan Janet Glenn, 84, Bethany, Missouri, formerly of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1937, in Ashton, Idaho, the daughter of Clarence Manford and Bessie Oral (Beeks) Graham.
On Dec. 8, 1956, she married Clarence V. Glenn at Mt. Zion Church, New Hampton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2018.
Joan was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Bethany, Missouri. She enjoyed working alongside the Harrison County Baptist Association and WMU Missions. She also loved to sew, crochet, garden and make crafts.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Clinton "Spanky" Starmer; and brother, Gary Graham.
Joan is survived by her sons, Daniel Glenn, Trenton, Missouri, Raniel (Angela) Glenn, Bethany, and Samuel (Karen) Glenn, Trenton; daughter, Regina (Justin) Glenn-Cash, Shawnee, Kansas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clark Glenn, Bethany, and Carl (Martha) Glenn, Bethany, and Annie Buzzard, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.