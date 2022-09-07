Frances Harriet (Younger) Glauser, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Frances was born Dec. 17, 1939, to Elveta (Martorelli) Younger and William "Bill" Younger. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart School. Over the years she worked at Whitakers Cable and Thomas's Market for her uncle, her longest and most dear job was being a wife, and homemaker.
Frances married Kenneth R. Glauser on July 31, 1969, they shared an unconditional love together and devotion to their family.
Frances is survived by her son, Jerry Nelson and Teri; her daughter, Dina Yager; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
Frances was proceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth Glauser; mother, Elveta (Martorelli) Younger; father, William "Bill" Younger; daughter, Cyndi Fox; granddaughter, Christine Yager;and many other cousins including her beloved Marie Ann Nash, and Beverly Parker.
Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Services will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow at the Eagles Lodge. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
