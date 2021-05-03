DEKALB, Mo. - Terry L. Glaub, 73, of DeKalb, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at a care facility in Gower, Missouri, with her husband and son by her side.

She was born in St Joseph on Aug. 24, 1947, to the late John and Helen Bush.

Terry was married to Lewis G. Glaub June 8, 1968. He survives of the home.

In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by: their son, Skyler (Tabby) Glaub and their three children: Lou, Jack, & Lyla Glaub of Rushville, Missouri; and her goddaughter, Missy Odor, of Humboldt, Iowa; her four siblings: Tilford (Barb) Bush of DeKalb, Twyla Moser of Weston, Missouri, Trudy (David) Brant and Trent (Pam) Bush, all of DeKalb; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Funeral Service to be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, also at our Chapel.

Interment to be held at Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.