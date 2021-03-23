Virginia E. Glass was born Jan. 5, 1918, she was called into Glory on March 18, 2021, in St. Joseph, from the Diversacare Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Virginia (Cross) and William F. Neil.

On April 18, 1944, Virginia married the love of her life Harold Glass, they were blissfully married for 63 years before his passing.

Virginia attended Douglass Elementary School. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Bartlett High School, after high school she enrolled and graduated from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

She was an educator for over 40 years educating students at Bartlett School, Horace Mann Elementary, and Edison Elementary. She was an inspiration and role model to all her students.

Virginia was christened in the Ebenezer/Grant AME Church in her early 20s. She served as the church treasurer for 13 years, on the Deacon Board for 18 years and loved singing in the church choir.

In 2016, she was inducted into the Black Archives Museum, Hall of Fame, in recognition for her commitment for her community service and dedication for helping others.

She was affiliated with various organizations; the American Association of University Women, Classroom Teachers Association, the YMCA Board, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Teachers' Credit Union where she served as Vice President, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority where she served as Second Vice President, the Missouri State Teachers Association, PM Ladies Organization of Kansas City, and the Birthday Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Glass, her parents, two brothers: Charles F. Neil and Earl Neil, and niece Earline Estes.

She is mourned by nephews, Rev. Earl Neil (Angela), Frederic Estes (Nohora), and Thabani Mtshali; nieces, Lisa Estes, Jessica Broaden, Latoya Kazzie Neil, and Isabella Gonzalez; an adopted niece Sharon Anderson; extended family Charles Taylor (Jandee), Ruthie Andrews, Kae Mays, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.