Jean "Nana" Glasgow-Wilson was born May 28, 1961, in St. Joseph.

Jean worked a various restaurants and cafes as a waitress. She lived in St. Joseph with her husband, Thomas G. Wilson.

She is also survived by: brother, Jim (Charlene) Glasgow; three sisters, Jackie Muff, Charlene Glasgow, and Charlotte Glasgow; two sons, Leo Jason Eaton and Johnny Lee Eaton; two grandkids, Jozee and Titus Eaton; nieces and nephews, Amber, Danelle, James, Timmy, Jeremiah, Michael, Joshua, Amanda, Billy, and Kati; and stepfather, Charles Muff.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Margot Joyce Muff; her father, James Andrew Glasgow; and her brother, William Robert Glasgow.

Jean was a fun loving free spirit who was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public livestream 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.