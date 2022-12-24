Marvin W. "Broomie" Gladden, 93, St. Joseph, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
He was born Aug. 11, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Walter and Hazel Marie (Miller) Gladden. Broomie was a 1948 graduate of Wathena High School.
He married Helen Louise (Rathburn) on Aug. 12, 1950 in Wathena, and they had celebrated 72 years of marriage. They celebrated with a vow renewal on their 50th.
Broomie had worked for the former Crouch Brothers Truck Line, Wickham Truck Line and Missouri Nebraska Express. He received a 10-year professional truck driver safety award from MNX. Broomie was an owner-operator truck driver until retiring in 2009. He loved driving and seeing the scenery of the world. He traveled coast to coast and outside the U.S., driving a million-plus miles.
Broomie was a member of the Wathena Masonic Lodge, a 32nd Degree Mason, and former member of the St. Joseph Scottish Rite, where he had earned the rank and decoration of Knight Commander Court of Honour of the 33rd Degree for his faithful and commendable service to the Scottish Rite, and was a former Noble with the Moila Shrine Temple, St. Joseph. He was a member of Wathena Methodist Church.
He was a former member of the Moila Old Tymers Club and loved driving his antique 1969 Ford F150 in parades. Broomie enjoyed dancing, travel and spending the winters in Texas.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, Gordon Gladden and his wife, Barb.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Helen Gladden, of the home; six children, Connie (Dale II) Archdekin, Prairie Village, Kansas, Wayne "Broom" Gladden and Mary Jane Frazier, Wathena, Marvin "Sam" (Debbie) Gladden, St. Joseph, L.C. Gladden, Manhattan, Kansas, Terry Gladden, St. Joseph, Sonja (Robin) Ruhnke, Troy, Kansas; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces; and a nephew.
Celebration of Life with Masonic Rites: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. at the chapel.
Interment will be in Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
Memorials can be made to the Wathena Fire and EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.