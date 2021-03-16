Gary Lynn Giseburt, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Arrah and Owen Giseburt.
He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Seitz Foods. He was a member of the Worldwide Church of God.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vicky Lee Giseburt; and brother, James Giseburt.
Survivors include: five children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Giseburt; sisters, Judy (Monte) Kaelin, and Nancy Brune.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Giseburt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.