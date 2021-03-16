Gary Lynn Giseburt, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Arrah and Owen Giseburt.

He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Seitz Foods. He was a member of the Worldwide Church of God.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vicky Lee Giseburt; and brother, James Giseburt.

Survivors include: five children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Giseburt; sisters, Judy (Monte) Kaelin, and Nancy Brune.

He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.