Virginia Teresa Girard, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Dec. 30, 1931, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Catherine and James Halter.

She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School, class of 1949.

She worked at Truman Middle School in food service, and she also was a homemaker.

Virginia enjoyed making rosaries, and sent them to over seas Catholic missions, she also enjoyed crocheting and praying at the MIR house of prayer.

She was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and she was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Virginia was preceded in death by: husband, Roger Girard; her parents; a daughter, Phyllis Girard; brothers, James M. and Reverend Robert Halter; sisters, Mary Catherine Brott and Rose Wilde; grandson, Daniel P. Cline in 1989; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Ramirez, in 2004.

Survivors include: daughters: Christine Weese, Janet Gibbons, Bernadette (Andrew) Gilbert, Elizabeth (Patrick) Cline and Lisa (Jeff) Reed; son, Richard (Faith) Girard, all of St. Joseph; sisters: Beverly Kowalczyk, Overland Park, Kansas, Margaret (John) Gach and Helen (Herman) Grable of St. Joseph; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton and Father Vincent Rogers Con-Celebrants.

The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Children's Mercy Hospital.

