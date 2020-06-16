PLATTSBURG, Mo. - David Lee Gipson, 56, of Plattsburg, Missouri died Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 29,1963 in St. Joseph to Arthur L. and Charlene (Welch) Gipson.

David was a graduate of Plattsburg High School class of 1981, then he attended trade school. David worked 30 plus years as an Iron worker. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plattsburg; Iron Workers Local #10 "Rooster", and a friend of Bill W.

David was preceded in death by: his parents; nephew, Jared Gudde; and one great-niece.

Survivors include: his sons, Brock (Evan) Gipson, Jake Gipson; grandson, Baker, all of Plattsburg; sister, Beth (Benton) Gudde of Plattsburg; nephews, Caleb (Jayme) Gudde of Plattsburg and Aaron (Megan) Gudde of Gower; seven great nieces and nephews.

Graveside farewell service and interment 11 a.m. Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery Plattsburg. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Plattsburg. The family suggests memorial gifts to the First Baptist Church. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.

Online obituary and guest book at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.