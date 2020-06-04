Viola Ginther

1933-2020

STANBERRY, MO. —: Viola Ginther, 87, Stanberry, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1933 at Conception Jct., Missouri the daughter of John and Anna (Eickholt) Meyer.

On May 7, 1955, she married Lawrence “Larry” Ginther at the Conception Abbey Basilica in Conception, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Viola was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Altar Society in Stanberry. As a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening. Viola was a 4-H leader.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Donald Henggeler; grandson, Jeffery Ginther; brothers, Roger, Linus and Herman Meyer; sisters, Martha Stoll, Rita Fisher, Amelia Meyer and Ursula Dunzer.

Survivors in addition to her husband, Larry, are: children, Roseann Baumli, Maryville, Missouri, Ronnie (Betty) Ginther, Stanberry, Lisa Merrigan, Bethany, Missouri, Mary (Robert) Hill, Wichita, Kansas, Marilyn Henggeler, Maryville, Linda (Trent) Kerwin, Holt, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Stephen and Victor Meyer; sisters, Augusta Poje and Joan Runde and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., Missouri.

Due to COVID-19 the church has requested that masks must be worn in the church and social distancing applied. Burial will follow in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Friends may call from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday with social distancing at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Viola Ginther Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.