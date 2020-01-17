PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Sylvester Leonard Ginther, 80, Plattsburg, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Rosary: 5 p.m.
Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Missouri 816-781-8228.
Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, St. James Catholic Church, Liberty.
Graveside: 2:30 p.m., at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, Spiritual Bouquets or Masses in Sylvester's name would be very much appreciated.
