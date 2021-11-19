Ginther, Catharine M. 1934-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. -Catharine Margaret Ginther, 87, of Stanberry, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in St. Joseph.
Catharine was born on Oct. 14, 1934, in Leon, Iowa, to James and Harriet (Sullivan) Barry.
She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School and was the secretary of Conception Abbey Seminary. She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society, American Legion Post #464 Auxiliary, Tri-C 4 Partners and the Foundation of Jefferson School.
She married Robert E. "Bob" Ginther on Oct. 14, 1953, in Conception, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2004.
She was also preceded by: an infant daughter, Kathleen Ginther; her son, Michael Ginther; and one brother, Edward Barry.
Survivors include: her children: Martin (Liz) Ginther, Theresa Gard, Patricia (Jeff) Billings and Gemma (John) Baker; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Barry; one sister, Mary Pappert.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Burial: St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.
Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Columba Catholic.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
