Malik Earl Ginn, 9 months, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

He was born Oct. 14, 2019, to Tyrone Ginn and Latisha Byrd.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lawrence; great-grandfather, Delbert.

Survivors include: parents; siblings, Malia, Markel, Malaki, Olivia; grandparents, Becky, Bruce, Krissy, Mary; great-grandparents, Elaitha, Mary, Sharon and Charlie; numerous cousins and extended family.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses and marker.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.