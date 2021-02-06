James Howard Ginn, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born June 6, 1941, in Plattsburg, Missouri, to Malcolm Shade and Viola Ginn.

James was a member of Tes Trams Club and also a Shriner in Kansas City, Missouri.

He enjoyed fishing and socializing with his friends at the VFW and Hickory Tavern.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Anthony Ginn; parents; brother, Truman Ginn; sisters, Mary Ann Carriger and Imogene Grayson.

Survivors include children, James Hupp (Veronica), Jeffrey Ginn Sr. (Bobbie), William Hupp (Cathy), Brenton Morgan, Karla Powell, Devan Harris, Jeremy Ginn (Jessica), Danyelle Ginn, Malcolm Ginn, Jordan Ginn Victor Grayson; aunt, Ruth M. May; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

