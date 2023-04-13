Gilpin, Dixie J. 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Gilpin, Dixie J. 1933-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Celebrating the life of Dixie Jeannine Gilpin, Sept. 19, 1933 to April 11, 2023.Preceded in death by her husband, Warren, and her oldest son, Tony.Survived by three sons and their wives, Otto and Teresa, Larry and Lisa, and Eddy and Amy; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.Private Graveside Services and Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Gilpin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Genealogy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 13, 2023 Late Notices, April 12, 2023 Late Notices, April 11, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessonsSuperintendent charged with DWIParties on the Parkway shows setTwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashTeacher leads petition on Edgar's tenureCivic Arena continuing to seek major eventsTwo people sent to the hospital after crashWoman dies, man seriously injured after Wednesday crashBrawl of teens erupts at Worlds of Fun on opening dayCensus updates point to further population loss
