Carol Elizabeth (Howland) Gilpin, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Hinsdale, Illinois, to Gardner and Imogene (Burns) Howland.

Carol graduated from Downers Grove (Illinois) High School, followed by graduation from the University of California -Berkeley, with a Bachelors' degree in Home Economics.

She moved to St. Joseph in 1952, where she raised her family.

After receiving her teaching certification from Missouri Western in 1969, Carol taught at Central High School for 23 years in the History Department.

She also enjoyed being the scorekeeper at Central for both basketball and football games for many years.

Carol was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church. She was a church Elder and the Clerk of Session for several years. She was a member of church choirs for 70 years.

She enjoyed all genres of music, Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, knitting and all sports.

Most of all, Mom loved God and her family. She will be dearly missed but we take comfort knowing that she is in the presence of our Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by: her son, Edward; her parents; her sister, Jean Isabel Tozer; brothers, Gardner Stuart Howland, Jr. and Robert Lee Howland.

Survivors include: children: Richard Gilpin (Millie), Ann Weston (Don), Douglas Gilpin (Lara), Mary Wilbert (John); grandchildren: Joel Gerhardt, Merryl Nik-Khah, Douglas Gerhardt, Graham Wilbert, Sarah Wilbert, Brett Gilpin, Gardner Gilpin, Jacqueline Gilpin; step-grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Weston; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Amelia; five step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Our family wants to thank the staffs of: Vintage Gardens, Mosaic Life Care, Carriage Square and Three Oaks Hospice, for their care and compassion of our Mother in the last phase of her life.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held later, at Brookdale Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Brookdale Presbyterian Church or the National Alzheimer's Association.

