Jerry Joe Gilpatrick, 38, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1983.

Service information

Oct 15
Service
Saturday, October 15, 2022
10:00AM
Journey Baptist Church
5708 King Hill Ave
St. Joseph, MO 64504
