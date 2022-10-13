Gilpatrick, Jerry J. 1983-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry Joe Gilpatrick, 38, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.He was born on Dec. 30, 1983.He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry.Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Gilpatrick; mother, Joyce; two half-brothers; three stepchildren; extended family and friends.Services, 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Journey Baptist Church. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Jerry Gilpatrick, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Oct 15 Service Saturday, October 15, 2022 10:00AM Journey Baptist Church 5708 King Hill Ave St. Joseph, MO 64504 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Joyce Jerry Joe Gilpatrick Cremation Christianity Extended Family Marilyn Gilpatrick Stepchild Half-brother × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct.13, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideA new spooky space in St. JosephCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crashEmergency crews battle multiple fires on Monday afternoon
