Larry L. Gilmore passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. Born on Aug. 27, 1940, in St. Joseph, Larry grew into a man known for his loving nature, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his family and work.
Larry graduated from Central High School in 1958 and subsequently served in the United States Navy. After his military service, he joined the Post Office, faithfully serving for 39 years before retiring. He was united in marriage to Joyce E. Darr on Sept. 15, 1961, in a union of love and companionship that lasted until her passing in 2019.
Survived by his children, Dianna Gilmore (Juan), Robert Gilmore (Armida), and Steven Gilmore (Tamin); grandchildren, Heather, Steven, Christian, Chelsea, Kierston, and Connor; brother, Rick Gilmore (Marcia); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Audra (Stanton) Gilmore, and his wife, Joyce.
Larry was a man of diverse interests. He found delight in golfing, cherished his dog, Axl, and was a Chiefs football fan. Further, Larry was committed to his faith as a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
