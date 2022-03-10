Gary G. Gilmore, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
On April 14, 1947, he was born in St. Joseph, to Derold and Ida (Williams) Gilmore.
He was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
Gary enjoyed laughing and joking with people. He loved to travel, going to the casino and in later years, drones.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: his children: Christy Evans (Richard), Chad Gilmore, Corey Gilmore (Melissa); grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Straight (Bob); beloved dogs, Bert and Jasper; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
