KING CITY, Mo. - Cleta Mae Gillip, 89, King City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born Dec. 22, 1931, in King City to Norman and Bertha (Finch) Brooke. She graduated from King City High School and attended Platt College.
Cleta married Junior Gillip. They later divorced.
She worked as an EMT for King City Ambulance and also worked on the family dairy farm.
Cleta's biggest accomplishments were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very giving person, always helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Ricky Gillip.
Survivors include children, Vicky Owens, Gregory Gillip (Johnnie Sue), and Teddy Gillip (Rhonda); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
