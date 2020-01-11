Patricia Ann Gilley, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1946, to Jessie and Nellie (Schrengost) Rapp.
Patricia married Henry Gilley, Sept. 24, 1965.
She enjoyed camping and her cats and dogs.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Henry, of the home.
Farewell services: 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.