Louise Gillett, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Stanberry, Missouri.
Louise married Dennis L. Gillett May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death March 27, 2017.
She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Louise enjoyed cooking and playing cards, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Jean Lajoie; stepfather, Marion Lajoie; brother, Wayne Walton; and sister, Norma Jean Trammell.
Survivors include children, Janette Howard (John), Ron Gillett (Julie), Debbie Russell (John); grandchildren, Kim Davidson (Dallas), Heather Gillett (Ryan Pummell), Grant Gillett (Jessica), Carrie Cromer (Rusty), Chris Howard, Craig Russell (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Chase and Kaylin Davidson, Molly, Hayden and Wade Gillett, Noah and Brookelyn Cromer; Emma Russell; sisters-in-law, Mary Gillett, Doris Saunders (Jim); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
