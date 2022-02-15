Gillespie, Sandra 1940-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Feb. 10, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.
Sandra was born Sept. 24, 1940, to Wendell and Bette (Evans) Rasco at Barnard, Missouri.
She attended South Nodaway School in Barnard and St. Joseph Junior College and Missouri Methodist School of Nursing in St. Joseph.
Sandra married Howard Lynch and two children were born to this union, David and Cindy. They were divorced.
She married James Robert Gillespie on Aug. 19, 1967. To this union, two sons, Thomas Carl and James Robert, were born.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James R. Gillespie; son, David Ray Lynch; daughter, Cindy Anne Lynch; and brother, Thomas Rasco.
She is survived by sons, Thomas Carl Gillespie and James Robert Gillespie both of Albany; three granddaughters, Lindsey Lynch, Caitlin and Kelly Gillespie; grandson, Tyler Lynch; great-grandson, Teagan Lynch; sisters, Karen (David) Dack and Wendy (Bob) Tripp; brother, Evan (Kim) Rasco; daughter-in-law, Cindy Lynch.
Sandra was a 50+ year member of the Virginia Daughters DAR, 50+ year member Order of the Eastern Star, Christian Church, Albany Historical Society (Albany Heritage Society) and former board member of the Opportunity Workshop.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial Contributions: Backpack Buddies, Carnegie Public Library or Albany Historical Society (Albany Heritage Society) in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
The funeral service will be live streamed on The New Shopper Facebook Page. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
