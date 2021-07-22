NEVADA, Mo. - Helen Gillespie, 96, formerly of Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Nevada.
Survivors: daughter, Sharol (David) Millard, Nevada; son, Johnny Gillespie, Deerfield, Missouri; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial: 1 p.m., Monday, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri.
Memorial donations to Barone Care Center. Services provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
