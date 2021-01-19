Gillenwater, Sandra 1954-2021

RAE, Mo. - Sandra Gillenwater, 66, of Rea, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home in Rea. She was born in Andrew County, Missouri, on June 15, 1954, to Asaph "Babe" and Naoko (Monguchi) Stinnett. She lived and enjoyed her life with her significant other Kenton Sollman for 20 years and he survives of the home.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and her farm animals. (Add info here)

Sandra is survived by her friend and significant other, Kenton Sollman; daughter, Sandy (Tom) Lewandowski, of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Terry Stinnett of Skidmore, Missouri; sisters, Janie Lent of Skidmore, and Nita Kim (Michael) Poppa of Maryville, Missouri; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Wendy Gillenwater; one brother, Danny Stinnett.

Services will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to North Star Advocacy Center, 1220 E. 2nd St. Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.