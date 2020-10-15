Randy Dean Gillenwater was born January 7, 1953, at Mound City, Missouri, the fourth child of Raymond and Marguerite (Paxton) Gillenwater.

Randy passed away Oct. 11, 2020, at the age of 67. Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Naoko Gillenwater and sister, Dorothy (Gillenwater) Kunkel.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Tom) Lewandowski of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Ronald (Leona) Gillenwater and Sharon (Lewis) Hoffman of St. Joseph, Rick (Regina) Gillenwater of Mound City, Missouri; brother-in-law, John Kunkel of Mound City; grandchildren, Corissa (Dalton H.) Collins of Fillmore, Missouri, Ayriah (Dalton C.) Collins of Mound City, Blayne Collins of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Mikal Lewandowski and Jacob Lewandowski of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Tandon and Maylea "Curly Jo" Young, Jaxson Corbin, Avery and Aubree Collins; many nieces, nephews; and special friend, Yvette Jones.

Randy enjoyed life and family meant everything to him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Randy's memorial stone.

