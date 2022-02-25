Gillenwater, Donald D. 1940-2022 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Donald Dean "Don" Gillenwater, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Don was born in Oregon, Missouri, on Sept. 3, 1940, to the late Bud and Agnes (Swearingen) Gillenwater.
He graduated from Oregon High School in 1958. He then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, to work at the Wilson Concrete plant.
He met and married Joyce Rabel, and they became the parents of two children: Vickie and Don, Jr.
Don later divorced and became an over the road trucker driver. He enjoyed seeing so much different country.
Later in life he returned to Missouri and started playing in the dirt (bulldozing) along with his dad and brother Jerry.
Here he met Shirley Black who he adored dearly and spent several happy years together.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Don Jr.; his brother, Jerry; and his soulmate, Shirley.
Don is survived by his daughter, Vickie Davison; brother, Paul Gillenwater, Bolckow, Missouri; sisters: Peggy Spoonemare, Fillmore, Missouri, and Betty Gillenwater (Jerry Brookshier), Barnard, and Jo Ann (Denny) White, Barnard; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five nephews; two nieces; and a world of friends.
Graveside services and burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
No formal visitation is planned but friends may stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, to sign the register book. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
