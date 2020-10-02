Gille, George L. 1942-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - George Leonard Gille, PhD, age 78, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville.

He was born on June 20, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents George M. and Ruth Crawford Gille. They preceded him in death.

George received his BS Degree in Chemistry, then his Master's in Agricultural Chemistry, and later his PhD in Agronomy, all from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

On August 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Susan V. Cason.

George and Sue moved to Maryville in 1970, and he was a Professor of Agronomy at Northwest Missouri State University for 33 years, from 1970 to 2003.

He was recognized for his work with many awards: In 1984, he received the Mace Award from NWMSU; in 1985, the Master Achievement Citation for excellence in research and computer programming; in 1986, the Silver Medal for Professor of the Year, and also a proclamation from the Missouri State Senate for his work. He had published work in Microcomputer Programming, and Successful Farming.

George was active, and was a board member of Maryville Optimist Club, and had done the club's Essay contest for over 10 years. He was a member and elder at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.

Survivors: his wife, Sue Gille, of the home; his son, George B. (Heather) Gille, Grain Valley, Missouri; his grandchildren, Coen, Mia, and Jasper; his sister, Cindi (Mark) Gille-Rowley, Fenton, Missouri, and a nephew.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.