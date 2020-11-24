MOUND CITY, Mo. - Frederick G. "Fred" Gilland, 77, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at a St. Joseph, hospital.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Mound City to Lester A. and Dorothy F. (Rowlett) Gilland. Fred graduated from Mound City High School.

Fred joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked for the United States Postal Service.

On May 18, 1990, he married Kay (Patterson) Vest. She survives of their Mound City home. He is also survived by daughters, Stacy Albarran of San Diego, California, and Stephanie Perry of Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren, Brian, Madelynn, Morgan, and Addison Perry, and Mayela, Fiama, Solis, and Ameca Albarran; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepson, R. Layne Vest; and his brother, Max A. Gilland.

Fred enjoyed building and remodeling homes, and restoring cars.

Graveside services with full military rites: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 2 p.m., Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials: Donor's choice.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged for those attending the service. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Care Entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.