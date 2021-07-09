Gill, Jr., Donald L. 1956-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Donald Lee Gill, Jr., age 64, of Stewartsville, Missouri, was born Nov. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, and went to be with The Lord on Monday, July 4, 2021.
Donald loved his best friend, Ruth Borden, for over 21 years. He also loved surf fishing at the Gulf of Mexico, barbecuing and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include the love of his life, Ruth Borden; mother, Betty Gill; five siblings, David Gill, Doug (Diana) Gill, Daryl (Stephanie) Gill, Bruce (Judy) Gill, and Scott (Elora) Gill; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, one hour prior to the Service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville.
Memorials may be made in Donald's honor in c/o Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.