Gill, Donald L. 1929-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Donald Lee Gill, Sr., age 91, of Stewartsville, Missouri. went to be with The Lord on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home in rural Stewartsville, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral service will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Kevin Griffin of New Home Baptist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park in St. Joseph. with Full Military Honors.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, Mo., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Donald was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Edward Lee and May Van Allen Gill on April 15, 1929.

On Oct. 1, 1955, he married the former Fannie "Betty" Cline. To this union six sons were born.

Donald was a United States Marine, serving in the Korean Conflict. His many decorations, medals, badges, and commendations included the Purple Heart, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars, and the National Defense Medal.

Donald worked at Dugdale's meat packing plant for many years till their closing, and retired as a truck driver.

He loved his family immensely, especially the grandchildren.

Donald also enjoyed, fishing, baseball, The Kansas City Royals and The K.C. Chiefs.

He was a Christian.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Betty, of nearly 66 years; sons, Don Gill Jr., David Gill, Doug (Diana) Gill, Daryl (Stephanie) Gill, Bruce (Judy) Gill, Scott (Elora) Gill; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Delores) Gill; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters, and four brothers.

Memorials may be made in Donald's honor to Freudenthal Hospice or the Donor's Choice in c/o Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.