Gill, Charles W. 1964-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 23, 2023

Charles "Charley" Wayne Gill, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born March 4, 1964, in St. Joseph, son of Susan and Cecil Gill.Charley was preceded in death by wife, Tina; father, Cecil Gill; granddaughter, Hallie.Survivors: mother, Susan Proctor; daughter, Lacey Gill; grandchildren, Sophia, Joseph and Lorelei; brother, Jerry Gill; and sister, Penny Gill.Mr. Gill will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
