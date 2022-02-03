J. Bradley Gilkey, 62, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 28, 2022. Bradley was born March 24, 1959, in St. Joseph to James Benjamin and Maxine (Magana') Gilkey.
He had worked for Special Industries for over 30 years and attended UCP. He loved the Special Olympics and the Exceptional Rodeo, especially the bull riding. While attending the rodeo he made a life long friend in Rex "Cowboy" Strayer.
Preceding Bradley in death were his parents and a brother Tony.
Survivors include his sisters, Sheila Roberton (Thomas), Ginny Leone (Tony), Tina Parton (Kirk Johnson); step-brother, Billy Joe Gilkey; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with Rex "Cowboy" Strayer officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.