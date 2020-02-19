Giles, William A. 1930-2020

CUMMINGS, Kan. -William "Bill" A. Giles, 89, of Cummings, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, due to an automotive accident.

Bill was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Oscar and Louise (Arensberg) Giles.

He attended Atchison High School and then entered the United States Navy, serving from 1948 to 1953.

Bill worked as a mechanic at KC Flying Service, the Atchison Fire Department for three years, Atchison Police Department for 17 years and Carrigan Lumber for 25 years.

Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and then St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville, Kansas.

He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

Bill like to travel, play cards, working outdoors, wood working and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill married Charlotte C. Hegarty, on Sept. 7, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Atchison.

She also passed unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, due to the accident.

They had been married for 66 years.

Survivors include: a son, David Giles, Cummings; three daughters: Eileen (Eddie) Frad, Atchison, Mary Jeanne Bond (Darryl Kuntz), Lancaster, Kansas, and Barbara Baker, Atchison; a brother, Gerald (Patty) Giles, Atchison; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Richard Giles; two sisters, Marie Schmeling and Betty Reeves; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

A parish prayer service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.

The family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans or American Diabetes Association, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.