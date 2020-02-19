Giles, Charlotte C. 1931-2020

CUMMINGS, Kan. - Charlotte "C.C." Cecelia Giles, 88, of Cummings, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, due to an automotive accident.

C.C. was born July 24, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Ernest and Charlotte (Graves) Hegarty.

She attended Mount Saint Scholastic Academy, graduating in 1949.

C.C. worked at Dairy Queen, KPL, Snowden-Mize Drug, Montgomery Ward, The Book Station, Elegance Revisited, Snow Creek, Doodlebugs Book Store and Sacred Heart Thrift Store.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and then St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Nortonville, Kansas. C.C. served as an officer for the Sacred Heart Altar Society, Parish Council and PTA. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling.

C.C. married William "Bill" A. Giles, on Sept. 7, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Atchison.

He also passed unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, due to the accident.

They had been married for 66 years.

Survivors include: a son, David Giles, Cummings; three daughters: Eileen (Eddie) Frad, Atchison, Mary Jeanne Bond (Darryl Kuntz), Lancaster, Kansas, and Barbara Baker, Atchison; a sister, Dwyn Belden-Whitmill, Tomball, Texas; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Richard Giles; three brothers: Robert, William and E.J. Hegarty; two sisters, Mary Mason and Ruth Young; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

A parish prayer service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.

The family will receive friends following the service until 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans or American Diabetes Association, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.