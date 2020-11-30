Clayton Hugh Gilbertson, aka, "Sarge", 84 of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

Sergeant Gilbertson worked for the St. Joseph School District for 25 years, retiring as the Senior Army Instructor (JROTC) at Lafayette High School, in 1996.

He also worked as the Senior Army Instructor at Benton High School, while on active duty, during the years of 1965-1968.

He served in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, retiring in 1973 as a Sergeant First Class, after 20 years of active military service. His military awards include: the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Bronze Star w/v for Valor, Army Commendation Medal w/v for Valor, Air Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Joint Service Commendation Medal and numerous other awards.

Born May 21, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts. He had lived in St. Joseph, on and off, since 1965.

Mr.Gilbertson was a prior member of the Countryside Community Fellowship Church, and a current member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church; an Alumni of Missouri Western State University; a life member of the Missouri State Teacher's Association; a life member of The Disabled American Veterans of America; and a past member of American Legion Post #359 and Veteran's of Foreign Wars, in St. Joseph.

He was also an artist and enjoyed painting landscapes using oils as his medium.

Sergeant Gilbertson's military and spiritual journey has been published by author Mike Flowers, in a book titled "Come Walk with Me."

On Oct. 24, 1954, he married Ruth C. Flaherty, in Boston.

Mr. Gilbertson was preceded in death by: his wife, Ruth C.; his parents, Charles I. and Murtie R.; his sister, Louise M. Trunstein; his brother, Richard B.; and his son, Thomas Clayton Gilbertson.

Survivors: One son, John J. of St. Petersburg, Florida; two daughters, Barbara A. Dominic, St. Joseph and Cynthia L. Baker, Bellville, Illinois; five grandchildren: Trisha R. Rodriquez, Michael and Amber Garvey, St. Joseph; Melissa Gilbertson, St. Petersburg; and Ashley Gilbertson, Dubuque, Iowa.

Graveside Service and interment with Full Military Honors: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Children International, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, or to Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 203 S. 31st, St. Joseph.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.