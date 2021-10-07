Gilbert, Ron 1939-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ron Gilbert, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Ron was born on March 3, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Alvin and Mary (Morey) Gilbert. He attended Lafayette High School and served in the United States Army. He was a mechanic by trade and was an avid supporter of the Noyes Home. He was a former member of the Dream Factory, Soup Kitchen and donated supplies to the Cathedral Food Pantry. Ron never met a stranger and enjoyed going to the casino.
Ron married his first wife Doty. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include their children, Sherry (David) Darchuk, Lori Gilbert, Linda (Phil) Schiltz, and Mary Leeann Gilbert.
He married Patricia A. Keck on July 1, 1988, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home. Survivors include their children, Dacia (Johnny) Boston and Jessica (Michael) Celaya. Additional survivors include sister, Sharon Davis; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; his beloved dog "Teddy Bear" and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two granddaughters, Kendra Lea McEnerney and Nevaeh Boston; two sisters, Margie Gilbert and Betty Gilbert; and two brothers, Patrick Gilbert and Loyal Gilbert.
Mr. Gilbert has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home of Maryville, Missouri. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. Date and place of celebration of life to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Noyes Home.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
